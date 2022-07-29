Sevilla reveal Chelsea had bought Jules Kounde before Barcelona swooped in

Barcelona are dominating the transfer window, somehow…

Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi has revealed that Chelsea had essentially bought Jules Kounde before Barcelona swooped in.

Kounde, 23, looked to be heading to Chelsea before Barcelona swept in to agree a deal with Sevilla, in a situation that wasn’t too dissimilar to the Raphinha one from earlier in the window.

Monchi said that Chelsea had an agreement, and that “the player was sold to Chelsea”, before certain issues arose.

Sevilla sporting director on Jules Kounde to Chelsea

In a thread posted on Twitter, Monchi said: “Earlier in the summer, there were more clubs interested, but by last week the only club was Chelsea.

“Last Thursday, we had a verbal agreement with Chelsea, and Chelsea had an agreement with the player. The player was sold to Chelsea, it was all agreed.

“But then doubts appeared, not about the player’s quality, but about his profile, whether they preferred a different type of player. Barca only appeared for the first time at the weekend, the first time I spoke to Mateu Alemany was on Monday.

“Chelsea wanted to come back, but Barca’s offer was higher, and the player now wanted to go there.”

Jules Kounde joins Barcelona

Chelsea’s fears about Kounde’s “profile” could potentially have had something to do with his height, as the central defender stands at just under 5’9.

While he does look like an excellent defender, there is the potential issue that he would struggle to adapt to the Premier League, a concern which some Man United fans over new signing Lisandro Martinez.

It is yet another big-money signing for Barcelona, who will surely go into La Liga as the favourites this season.

Much has been made about Barcelona’s ability to spend big this summer despite their financial difficulties, with Gary Neville among those who have been critical of their strategy. More on that here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea