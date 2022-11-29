Kolo Toure speaks following first English managerial appointment

A high-profile job for the former Invincible.

Kolo Toure has been appointed Wigan’s manager, on a three and-a-half year deal, the club has confirmed.

Toure had previously been a part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff at Leicester, while he had also worked closely with Rodgers at Celtic.

The former Ivory Coast international had an excellent career as a player, winning two titles as an invincible with two different clubs – Arsenal and Celtic, making him the only player to do so.

Since then he has been rising the ranks under Rodgers at both Leicester and Celtic, where it is believed he is a highly-rated coach.

Kolo Toure becomes Wigan Athletic manager

Commenting on his appointing as Wigan Athletic Manager, Toure said that he is excited to work with a “talented group of players”.

He said: “I would like to thank all of the fans, players and staff of Leicester City Football Club, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Susan Whelan, Jon Rudkin and of course Brendan Rodgers for making me feel so welcome for so many years.

“The experiences that I have amassed under Brendan Rodgers have been invaluable and I’m sure they will help me in this next chapter of my career.

“I am extremely proud to be named Manager of Wigan Athletic. Wigan Athletic is a big club with hugely passionate fans. Together, we can continue to make the right steps forward.

“I’m excited to work with this talented group of players and staff, and immensely look forward to my time ahead.”

Toure’s appointment means that some high-profile Irish internationals will have a new manager, with James McClean and Will Keane two of Wigan’s biggest stars.

McClean and Toure will likely bond over the fondness in both of their hearts for Celtic.

Read next: Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating his goal on Monday

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: kolo toure, Wigan