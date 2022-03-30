Kolo Toure explains difficulties of Ramadan as a footballer

A sacrifice he is more than willing to make.

Kolo Toure has explained the difficulties of taking part in Ramadan as a footballer, with the religious period starting on Friday 1 April.

One of the rules of Ramadan states that one must not eat or drink anything from dawn until sunset, which can become a real issue for footballers and other athletes.

With such a heavy emphasis placed on nutrition in the modern game and the importance of what meals are eaten at certain times, it does place those taking part at a disadvantage.

Former Arsenal defender and Premier League winner Toure has opened up on what life is like as a footballer taking part in Ramadan in a fascinating interview.

Kolo Toure on Ramadan

Toure, now a coach with Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, explained that he always felt the need to try harder during Ramadan, out of respect for those around him.

He said: “I never had any issue with that. You have to respect people around you. You’re doing your own thing, but you’re working in an environment and you’re working with other people.

“You have to try to be as disciplined as possible. When you come on the pitch and train with your teammates, you give 100% and you have to make sure they don’t notice you’re doing fasting.

“That’s the key. That’s what I try to do every time. I try to be more focused at training, and I try not to show any weaknesses.”

Toure incredibly took part in the fasting aspect of Ramadan during an Invincible season with Arsenal, where Arsene Wenger failed to lose a game. He then did it again years later with Celtic.

A number of high profile players have maintained playing at an extremely high standard while fasting, including Paul Pogba, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

