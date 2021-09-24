Ex-Liverpool player speaks about when Jurgen Klopp and James Milner almost fought

“We saw from his eyes that Klopp would have gone all the way…”

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan has shared information about a time when Jurgen Klopp and James Milner almost fought in the dressing room.

It was 2016, and Klavan said that the pressure was getting to Klopp around this time, before he had won a trophy with Liverpool.

Ragnar Klavan on Jurgen Klopp and James Milner scuffle

Speaking about the incident, Klavan told the Betsafe Eesti Podcast that Klopp’s eyes seemed to suggest he was ready to go “all the way” to prove his point.

The Estonian defender said: “The biggest pressure was around Christmas and at the beginning of January. One time, I don’t remember who we played against. Maybe it was against Sunderland away.

“Klopp and James Milner almost started a physical fight. It was the period when there was Boxing Day in England and they almost started fighting but eventually Milner stepped back.

“We saw from his eyes that Klopp would have gone all the way just to prove his point. It was the most stressful time for him as well. He was under a lot of pressure.

“It was my first and Klopp’s second year. What are you going to do? You’re supposed to be a good coach. You are Jurgen Klopp who will make superstars of all players. The pressure started getting to him.

“It’s not supposed to be easy, but if you don’t deliver against a team like Sunderland, then you can forget about the places you had hoped for.”

James Milner’s time at Liverpool

Klopp and Milner clearly got over this altercation, as the Englishman has gone on to be one of the most loyal servants in the Liverpool squad.

Himself and Klopp have won the Champions League and Premier League together, with Milner often asked to play out of position, and doing so with aplomb.

The midfielder played almost a full season at left back when he was asked to do so, and at 35 years of age, still regularly starts for the Liverpool team.

