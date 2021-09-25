Jurgen Klopp rebukes claim he and James Milner almost fought in dressing room

“It definitely must be a massive misunderstanding.”

Jurgen Klopp has rebuked Ragnar Klavan’s claim that he and James Milner almost fought in the dressing room at one point.

Klavan, who played for Liverpool from 2016 until 2018, recently told a story about a time when Klopp and Milner nearly came to blows in the dressing room.

Specifically, Klavan said that it looked like Klopp was willing to go “all the way” to prove his point to Milner.

The Liverpool manager has since denied these claims.

Jurgen Klopp on James Milner incident

Speaking ahead of his side’s game against Brentford, he said: “It definitely must be a massive misunderstanding. I don’t know exactly what Ragnar is… We were not close.

“I know now which situation he means, but I didn’t step in his direction. Everybody knows how I look when I speak or shout or whatever. It looks quite aggressive without being that aggressive.

“Maybe Ragnar was just not used to that yet. James Milner would never do that, I would never do that. It’s all fine.”

What did Ragnar Klavan say?

Speaking about this alleged incident, the Estonian defender said: “The biggest pressure was around Christmas and at the beginning of January. One time, I don’t remember who we played against. Maybe it was against Sunderland away.

“Klopp and James Milner almost started a physical fight. It was the period when there was Boxing Day in England and they almost started fighting but eventually Milner stepped back.

“We saw from his eyes that Klopp would have gone all the way just to prove his point. It was the most stressful time for him as well. He was under a lot of pressure.

“It was my first and Klopp’s second year. What are you going to do? You’re supposed to be a good coach. You are Jurgen Klopp who will make superstars of all players. The pressure started getting to him.”

