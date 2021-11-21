“I’m sick of the situation…”

Jurgen Klopp has said that Sadio Mane is unfairly treated by opposition players and coaching staff.

Liverpool easily defeated Arsenal on Saturday evening, running out 4-0 winners at Anfield.

It was a masterclass of a performance from Klopp’s men, in what could be seen as their best performance of the season so far.

Though it wasn’t without incident from a Liverpool perspective, as Klopp and Mikel Arteta did clash on the touchline in the first half.

After the game, Klopp confirmed that his anger was aimed at the Arsenal coaching staff – Arteta included – for their attempt to get Mane booked.

He said that he felt “sick” at the way Mane is treated by some opposing teams.

Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane

He said: “It was a completely clean situation: two players jumped in the air, no-one touched the other in a foul, the bench of Arsenal is going for it and I just asked ‘What do you want from that?’

“There is no contact really and it looks like everyone wants a yellow card. I’m sick of the situation when everyone goes for Sadio.

“You might remember against Real Madrid (in the Champions League last season) he was completely taken out of the game against Real Madrid without doing anything.

“Against Atletico (earlier this month, also in the Champions League) we had to take him off and it is just not right.”

Mane scored the opening goal of the game, a bullet header, shortly after Klopp and Arteta’s altercation.

Speaking about the performance in general, Klopp said: “We controlled the game in a really good way and played some really exciting stuff in the right moments. It was a mix of a very mature performance and very exciting performance.

“The result is the result, it doesn’t matter if we score three or four but it’s important that you keep your opponent as far away from the goal as possible, control the game in the decisive area and be ruthless. That is why we won.”

