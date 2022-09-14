Jurgen Klopp hits out at Todd Boehly over All-Star game idea

He’s not buying it…

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Todd Boehly over his suggestion that the Premier League should introduce an All-Star game.

Chelsea’s new owner recently spoke about ways for the Premier League to generate money for some of the lower teams in the English Football League.

One suggestion he had was to take a leaf out of the American sports playbook, and introduce an All-Star game.

“Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,” said Boehly. “And really starts to figure out, why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made 200m dollars from a Monday and a Tuesday.

“So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

Jurgen Klopp on All-Star game

While the game would undeniably make a lot of money for the Football League, Klopp is not sold on the idea, jokingly asking if the Harlem Globetrotters would be taking part.

He said: “He doesn’t wait long. When he finds a date for that he can call me,” he added. “He forgets in American sports these players have four-month breaks so they are quite happy they can do a little bit of sport in these breaks. It’s completely different in football.

“Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?”

Klopp went on to say that he’s not sure whether or not football fans in England would actually want to see such a game.

If such a game did take place, whether Klopp would like it or not, it would undeniably be one of the most watched footballing events of the year.

