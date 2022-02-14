Newcastle suffer major injury setback following Kieran Trippier news

Not what fans of the club will want to hear.

Newcastle beat Aston Villa 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in what was a massive win for Eddie Howe’s side in this year’s relegation battle. However, it came at a cost, as Kieran Trippier picked up a nasty injury after scoring the only goal of the game.

Trippier scored a lovely free-kick that helped Newcastle win all three points, but went down in pain not long afterwards.

He was taken off immediately, but it has since emerged that their January signing suffered a break in his left foot.

Kieran Trippier injury news

Newcastle released a statement on Monday which read: “Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.”

It’s unclear how long exactly Trippier will be out for, but Newcastle’s statement suggests he will miss the club’s “upcoming fixtures” at a minimum.

This will be terrible news for Newcastle, as the England international has made a massive impact since arriving from Atletico Madrid.

He has scored two free-kicks in the past two games, and was even given the captain’s armband for Sunday’s win over Villa.

Kieran Trippier at Newcastle

Newcastle won two games in a row for the first time all season, and as a result, they have shot up the bottom of the Premier League table.

They are now out of the relegation zone, four points clear of Norwich who are behind them.

Perhaps they will be most worried about Burnley, who would only be one point behind Howe’s team if they won their games in hand.

One thing is for sure and it is that their dreams of survival have taken a blow with the latest Trippier news.

Read More About: Kieran Trippier, Newcastle