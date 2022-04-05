Mikel Arteta issues worrying update on Kieran Tierney

Look away now Arsenal fans…

Mikel Arteta has issued a worrying update in relation to Kieran Tierney’s injury, which he suffered over the recent international break.

Tierney did not feature for Arsenal in Monday night’s 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace, with his replacement Nuno Tavares failing to impress when given a chance.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said what every Arsenal fan did not want to hear, and that things are “not positive” with regards to his injury.

Mikel Arteta on Kieran Tierney injury

He said: “He’s seeing a specialist tomorrow and we will know more the extent of the injury. The feeling that he had wasn’t positive and what the scans showed either. But we have to wait and see what happens.”

Tierney has struggled with injury throughout his entire career, with reports from Scotland suggesting that he could be out for the rest of the season.

The Scotsman has reported that he could even miss Scotland’s World Cup playoff against Ukraine in June, which would be a massive blow for Steve Clarke’s side.

Kieran Tierney injury

Arteta will be seriously concerned about his side’s top four hopes if Tierney is out for the remainder of the season, with Tavares the only backup option that he has at his disposal.

Tavares was taken off for Gabriel Martinelli early in the second half on Monday night, in what was a very attacking substitute, though it’s not clear what Arteta’s plan will be for their game against Brighton this weekend.

Speaking about why Tavares was taken off, Arteta said: “Today it was just a tactical reason. How I wanted to do it with what Palace were doing there and how we could attack and control the game much better in that position, put another attacking midfielder with Emile in that position. I’m sorry that it was Nuno again but we had to do it.”

