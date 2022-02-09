Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches on as Kieran McKenna continues great Ipswich start

The old work colleagues were reunited on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched on as Kieran McKenna continued his excellent start to life so far at Ipswich Town.

McKenna left United shortly after Solskjaer was sacked, and former colleague Michael Carrick joined Solskjaer to watch the game.

Solskjaer and Carrick were in attendance as McKenna’s Ipswich side won 1-0 away against Doncaster.

🗣 "They're two good friends and also two Ipswich Town fans now. They've been watching the games on iFollow and will be coming to Portman Road soon." Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Michael Carrick were in attendance for tonight's win at Doncaster.#itfc pic.twitter.com/N4OHU8MnnH — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 8, 2022

This win leaves Ipswich in ninth place, six points from a playoff position, which would be an excellent finish for the Fermanagh man’s side.

Kieran McKenna enjoy life at Ipswich

It marks McKenna’s sixth win in eight games since taking over at the club, where he has won over the fans in a very short space of time.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I really enjoyed the performance. I enjoyed watching us tonight. We took complete control of the game.

“Our movement and penetration was really good… We were good value for more than one goal, which is probably the only disappointing part of the performance.”

McKenna will be pleased with how life has gone so far as a manager, given how things ended at Man United back in December.

Kieran McKenna at Ipswich

McKenna left United for this League One job, but he did so after receiving a lot of pressure from some of the club’s legends.

Paul Scholes in particular said that he would have felt “embarrassed” if he were McKenna, as he and Carrick stuck around at the club for a few weeks after Solskjaer was sacked.

He said: “I’d be almost embarrassed being on the staff now, after what happened to Ole. I think they all should have gone. Whether they were sacked or they went off their own back. Because they were part of Ole’s team.”

Clearly McKenna is unfazed by these comments, as he looks to rise the ranks as a first-team manager.

