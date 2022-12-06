Kevin Kilbane responds to hilarious Wayne Rooney interview comment

A very funny comment.

Kevin Kilbane has responded to a hilarious comment made by Wayne Rooney in a recent interview about his time at Everton.

Rooney burst onto the scene at Everton when he was just 16 years of age, but it didn’t take long for him to establish himself as one of the best players in the team, and then one of the best players in the world.

Speaking about his overnight success, Rooney discussed just how short a period of time it took for him to realise that he was not like other teenagers in the Premier League.

In the interview with Toffees TV, Rooney said: “It’s mad how quick it changed. For me to go in with Duncan (Ferguson), (Alan) Stubbsy… All of them. To then go and play with them and train with them every day… So quickly, I remember thinking ‘These are crap’.”

A clip of the interview has since been shared widely on social media, with most people thoroughly enjoying Rooney’s comments, while Kilbane has explained why the former England captain is not actually referring to him.

Kevin Kilbane responds to Wayne Rooney

He responded to the clip writing: “I only arrived the following season! He told me I was good…”

I only arrived the following season! He told me I was good 😂😂. #efc 💙 https://t.co/XMHOtTZLR2 — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) December 5, 2022

Rooney was one of the most exciting talents in world football as a teenager, and one of the few who truly delivered on the promise they showed at that age.

He played at the highest level for almost 15 years, before his performances began to suffer in his early 30s.

18 years ago today, Wayne Rooney announced himself to the football world by scoring this goal against Arsenal. He was only 16 at the time 😳 (via @Everton) pic.twitter.com/jq0lSK5cqK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 19, 2020

He is currently Manchester United’s highest goalscorer of all time, with nobody going to catch him any time soon, though Harry Kane could well take his place as England’s top scorer if the rest of the World Cup goes his way.

