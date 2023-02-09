Kevin Kilbane slams “ridiculous” LeBron James celebrations

A historic moment that is dividing opinion…

Kevin Kilbane has slammed the “utterly ridiculous” celebrations from LeBron James’ record-breaking NBA moment on Tuesday night.

Tuesday saw James officially become the top scorer in the history of the NBA, overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record that had not been broken for over 38 years.

It was an incredible sporting moment that will be remembered by basketball fans forever, with one of the greatest athletes of all time now guaranteed to hold a record that could well last for his entire lifetime.

James’ LA Lakers side went on to lose the game, though it didn’t look as if anyone in attendance was too concerned by this fact, with the entire night turning into a celebration for James.

Kilbane, the former Ireland international, took issue with the celebrations on the night, as he felt as though it took away from the moment.

After James scored the basket that ensured he was now the top scorer in NBA history, his side called a timeout so that he could enjoy the moment, and the fans could truly appreciate what had just happened.

Kevin Kilbane on LeBron James celebrations

Clearly not having it, Kilbane tweeted: “What sort of credibility can a sport have if a game just stops when a record is broke. Great achievement but Utterly ridiculous!”

What sort of credibility can a sport have if a game just stops when a record is broke. Great achievement but Utterly ridiculous! https://t.co/eLkYUOhKIH — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) February 9, 2023

While many will be quick to point out that James will not be bothered by the opinion of Kilbane, the former Everton man is not alone in believing the Lakers went slightly over the top with their celebrations, especially considering they lost the game.

However, others pointed out that Chelsea did something similar for John Terry when he announced he was leaving the club, as play halted in the 26th minute for the English defender to exit the pitch to a standing ovation.

#OnThisDay in 2017 🔵 John Terry was given a guard of honour on the 26th minute as he made his final appearance for Chelsea. 👏 pic.twitter.com/KYGa2KtPLt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 21, 2020

Terry admitted after the game that the move was his idea, as he wanted to soak in the appreciation from the fans.

