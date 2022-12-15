Kevin Kilbane outlines why Gareth Southgate must be let go

“In those key moments, he has always failed.”

Kevin Kilbane has outlined why Gareth Southgate should be let go as England manager.

Much has been made about Southgate’s future over the past few days, specifically since England lost 2-1 to France in the quarter-final.

This was Southgate’s third international tournament in charge, and including the Nations League campaigns, he is still yet to win any silverware for the Three Lions.

With an extremely promising crop of players, many have speculated as to whether a better manager might be needed to ultimately go the distance.

Kilbane certainly thinks so…

Kevin Kilbane on Gareth Southgate

“I can’t say that there’s a real case that there has been serious progression. The talented players that have come along as a group, he’s had to nurture them, and the goodwill towards England players is definitely there now.

“The mentality of outsiders, looking in at that England squad, is totally different and that is solely down to Southgate, his man-management and what he has done with that team.

“But, on the pitch, has there been serious progression from what we’ve seen, six years ago? I don’t necessarily feel that.

“England should have won the Euros and they should have been Croatia in the [2018 World Cup semi-final] because they had better players than them. In those key moments, they have always failed.”

Gareth Southgate’s future

A number of high-profile people from the world of football have suggested Southgate should stay, including Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, but the man himself has made it clear that he is weighing up his options.

Plenty of clubs will likely be eager to bring Southgate on board, as he has shown himself to be a very strong representative and a good man-manager.

However, until he wins something, questions will be asked of him tactically.

