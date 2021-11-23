Kevin Doyle explains why he thinks Man United could go on a run

This came after a brilliant win on Tuesday night.

Kevin Doyle was seemingly quite impressed by Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Villarreal on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick took charge of his first game as interim manager, and made some important changes to the team going into the match.

While he did make some changes to the Starting XI, what was more important were the decisions Carrick made during the game.

It was clear that Anthony Martial was unable to affect this game, and Carrick acted by bringing on Marcus Rashford in his place.

Rashford definitely made an impact, making runs in behind that Martial was never going to make, and it helped United get the job done.

Leaving Fred and Jadon Sancho on the pitch also helped United, as both of them combined for the second goal that finished the game off.

Kevin Doyle on Man United’s future

Speaking after the game, Doyle said that he could see United going on a bit of a run of wins, as he was impressed by the performance.

He even went as far as teasing a potential Champions League win for United…

He said: “They’ll have a load of confidence after tonight. From such a low to winning this game tonight, guaranteeing them into the next round.

“Confidence is massive in football, anything that can get you going or get you out of a lull.

“Plus, after the Chelsea game, they’ve got a great run of fixtures, all very winnable, so they could go on a run.

“Football surprises us every time, as I compared them to Chelsea last season – you never know what could happen.”

The win over Villarreal can give Manchester United much-needed confidence heading into the Chelsea game at the weekend, says Kevin Doyle, with "winnable" games to come in the Premier League thereafter #RTESoccer #UCL #VILMUN pic.twitter.com/vFNq5touYr — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 23, 2021

Villarreal 0-2 Man United

Speaking before the game, Doyle’s former Ireland teammate Stephen Kelly urged United to appoint a permanent manager as soon as possible.

However, he insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is not the man for this job.

He said: “But I think it would be the completely wrong decision in this case because a (permanent) manager coming in and giving Ronaldo that much power, you’re only just hampering his decision-making. You’re asking for trouble.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: kevin doyle, Manchester United