Reading troll Gary Neville with Kevin Doyle tweet

The Championship club chose violence…

Reading made the decision to make fun of Gary Neville with a tweet about Kevin Doyle on Monday morning.

Neville was Instagram live in the buildup to the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, as he made his way through the entrance to Wembley to see Manchester United defeat Newcastle.

He was going up to fans and people on the streets of London and engaging with them, when one fan asked what Neville’s thoughts were on Reading Football Club.

Neville seemed confused by the question, which was seemingly being asked by a Reading fan, with the Sky Sports commentator landing on the response: “Reading… I don’t think of Reading!”

The official Reading FC account then took their chance to poke fun back at Neville, sharing a clip of the former Man United captain giving away a penalty against their side.

Reading post Kevin Doyle/Gary Neville tweet

Former Ireland international Doyle took the penalty that was given after Neville gave away a handball, and he made no mistake in smashing the ball home.

Neville’s response to the Reading tweet was brief, but it showed he wasn’t taking the dig too personally.

While Neville may not think about Reading too much, they did play his former side in an FA Cup game just a few weeks ago.

Manchester United ran out comfortable 3-1 winners on the night, but the game at a cost, with Christian Eriksen picking up a nasty injury thanks to a shocking challenge from Andy Carroll.

Read More About: gary neville, kevin doyle, reading