He’s open to the idea.

Kevin De Bruyne has said that a World Cup taking place every two years is “not a bad idea”, if “everyone works together”.

Arsene Wenger has been pushing for a biennial World Cup, with the former Arsenal manager at the front of the campaign promoting the change to the current system.

Wenger recently said that there has been a “very positive response” from those within football to making the competition, which normally takes place every four years, more frequent.

“Overall, I think I have got a very positive response, but this decision is a democratic decision and will be made certainly by the 211 countries who are affiliated to FIFA. I think that we continue to consult people,” said Wenger back in September.

Kevin De Bruyne on World Cup change

And now, De Bruyne has come out in support of the idea, more so than any other professional footballer of his caliber has done.

He said: “At the start of the season, I had a meeting with FIFA and Arsene Wenger to explain to us what they wanted to do.

“To do something like that, federations of all countries, UEFA and FIFA have to coordinate. Everyone has to work together.

“I insisted on a second point: I told them that they had to keep a real period of rest for us, the players, at the end of the season.

“The idea isn’t bad in itself, as long as everyone works together.”

World Cup format change?

While the reaction from fans has definitely been mixed, to say the least, Gary Lineker is in agreement with De Bruyne, that if done properly, it could be a good idea.

In fact, Lineker recently argued that he would like to see the World Cup take place every year, if it was treated the right way.

He said: “People think the ‘specialness’ of the World Cup is the fact that it is every four years but the Champions League is played every year and does it make it weaker? No! It makes it even better!

“I’m open-minded at the moment, I’d like to listen to both arguments.”

