Kevin De Bruyne quotes show Man United’s tactical issues

Harsh words, and we’re not even sure if he meant it that way…

Just before this international break, Manchester United were torn apart by their local rivals, as Manchester City comfortably won 2-0 at Old Trafford.

The scoreline probably didn’t reflect just how easy this victory was for City, with many feeling this United performance was even worse than the 5-0 loss to Liverpool just a few weeks beforehand.

United hardly posed a threat for the entirety of the game, and it felt as though City were able to flip a switch and start doing some real damage at a moment’s notice.

And based on Kevin De Bruyne’s post-game comments, we can see just how easy City found it.

Kevin De Bruyne on Manchester derby win

The Belgian midfielder appeared on the MidMid podcast, and he talked about his team’s preparation for what should be one of the biggest games of the season.

De Bruyne said that because of the confusing tactics that United tend to play, his manager Pep Guardiola found it difficult to attempt to explain what they should do on the pitch.

He said: “The day before a game we usually train tactically, based on how the opponent plays.

“But before United, Pep said: ‘We don’t know how they are going to play. We shall see’. And we stopped training after 10 minutes or so.

“Often Pep knows how the opponent is going to play. This time he didn’t know, so he didn’t know what to do.

“We have done what we always do, but he didn’t know beforehand if they would play with five at the back, or with four, or with a diamond in the middle, or with three up front.”

Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City

De Bruyne had a quiet game by his standards, but you could make the case that he felt as though he didn’t need to get out of second gear, as the game was wrapped up by half-time.

He hasn’t lit the Premier League alight this year the way he has in the past, which should worry the rest of the league, as there is a chance that when he turns it on, his team will push on even further.

