Kevin De Bruyne gives interesting take on Man of the Match award vs Canada

Kevin Kilbane wasn’t having it either…

Kevin De Bruyne has given an interesting take on the Man of the Match award he picked up for Belgium vs Canada on Wednesday night.

De Bruyne was given the Man of the Match award for Belgium’s 1-0 win over Canada, despite an uncharacteristically poor performance from the Manchester City man.

Belgium got a crucial three points in their World Cup opener, with Thibaut Courtouis saving a penalty from Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies when the game was still 0-0.

In fact, Canada had far more chances throughout the game, with the side unable to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Michy Batshuayi scored a fine goal to separate the two teams, with De Bruyne having little or no positive involvement on the game in general.

Speaking after the game, De Bruyne spoke honestly about his own performance, insisting he may have only got the award because of his name.

Kevin De Bruyne on Man of the Match vs Canada

He said: “I don’t know why I got the trophy, maybe it’s because of the name.

“I just don’t think we played well enough as a team, especially in the first half. I don’t think we found solution and we started really bad.”

Former Ireland international Kevin Kilbane is clearly in agreement with De Bruyne, as he tweeted about him receiving the Man of the Match award, simply writing: “This is clearly a joke?”

This is clearly a joke?? https://t.co/SHF0ZmFsvA — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) November 24, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne will know that he will need to improve greatly if Belgium are to have any hope of progressing to the business end of the competition.

The midfielder is comfortably Roberto Martinez’ side’s best player, and has shown over the past few years in England that he can be among the best players in the world on his day.

Read next: Avram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: kevin de bruyne, kevin kilbane