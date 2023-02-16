Close sidebar

Kevin De Bruyne takes pop at Arsenal fans on Instagram

by Rudi Kinsella
A crucial win for Manchester City.

Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-1 on Wednesday night thanks to somewhat of a masterclass by midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian maestro scored the first goal on the night, a gorgeous left-footed chip over Aaron Ramsdale after a poor back-pass from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

After Arsenal levelled through a Bukayo Saka penalty, Jack Grealish put City back in front, before Erling Haaland wrapped the game up after a very clever De Bruyne assist.

De Bruyne was dropped less than two weeks ago when City played Spurs, and Pep Guardiola paid the price, but this sort of performance seemed to be the Belgian back to his very best.

Missiles thrown.

He was substituted off with just minutes left in the game, and it’s safe to say the Arsenal fans in attendance made it clear how unhappy they were with the result.

De Bruyne was pelted with beers as he walked past the Arsenal supporters, though it didn’t seem to faze him as he smiled and winked as the cups rained down on him.

After the game, he rubbed salt into the wounds of the annoyed Arsenal fans with a cheeky Instagram post.

Kevin De Bruyne responds to Arsenal fans

While many have criticised the Arsenal fans for potentially endangering De Bruyne or potentially hurting someone else in the stadium, the Man City player is clearly trying to show that it didn’t bother him too much.

The Arsenal fans could have been particularly annoyed at De Bruyne due to an altercation he had with manager Mikel Arteta in the second-half.

De Bruyne was trying to take a throw-in quickly as his side were desperate for a goal, when his own former assistant-manager kicked the ball away.

This resulted in De Bruyne shoving the Arsenal boss, and the referee giving him a telling off.

