Kerry FC granted League of Ireland status

Kerry FC have officially been granted League of Ireland status ahead of next season, with the club set to play in the Airtricty League First Division.

The news was confirmed by the League of Ireland on Wednesday morning, with the clubs named for the First Division and the Premier Division.

A statement released by the club said that how is it a dream come true for “all of Kerry”.

The club said: “It has been a dream for many years to provide the highest level of senior football in the Kingdom of Kerry. Being able to provide this full pathway for all soccer players in Kerry is something that the soccer community has always longed for.

“We are at a new dawn and have never been as excited to begin this journey. It has been a little over 20 years since Kerry first played on the national stage at the U-21 level vs Waterford United under the lights at Mounthawk Park and we are very much looking forward to bringing those Friday night lights back for the players and community.

“There has been so much work that has gone into this journey, and we would like to also take this moment to thank all members of the Kerry District.”

The statement, which can be read in full below, is concluded by saying: “FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS ARE BACK!”

WHAT A MAGIC DAY FOR KERRY SPORT! Kerry FC have been awarded our license and will play in the 2023 SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division pic.twitter.com/i7c8H9EI7I — Kerry Football Club (@KerryFC) November 16, 2022

Waterford, Treaty United, Cobh Ramblers, Athlone Town, Finn Harps, Galway United, Bray Wanderers, Wexford Youths and Longford Town will make up the rest of the division that Kerry FC will be competing in.

