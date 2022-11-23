Kenny Cunningham on why Shay Given was such a top goalkeeper

Seriously high praise.

Kenny Cunningham has gone into detail as to why Shay Given was such a top goalkeeper, following his induction into the FAI Hall of Fame.

Given became the latest inductee into the Hall of Fame, joining the likes of John Giles, Robbie Keane and Liam Brady in the ranks.

Speaking during Wednesday’s World Cup coverage, Given said that he was honoured to be among such incredible names in Irish football history.

Cunningham delivered an interesting take on Given, and explained why he always felt so comfortable playing with the Donegal man.

Kenny Cunningham on Shay Given

He said: “I have to give him a bit of credit here. I can honestly say, for me the best goalkeepers are always the ones who make the fewest mistakes.

“Any goalkeeper of any worth can be a good shot-stopper, but the biggest attribute for me is making little or few mistakes.

“I can honestly say… I can’t remember once looking behind me when we conceded a goal and thinking ‘Shay could have done better’, and that was stretched over a 10-year period.

“It means a lot. It is a ripple effect too, anyone who played with him will be very pleased. Are we celebrating this week?”

134-cap Republic of Ireland international and RTÉ panellist Shay Given was inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame today.

Shay Given in Hall of Fame

Speaking not too long ago, Given made it clear that he feels quite lucky not to have the same competition for the No. 1 jersey as is the case now.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers are currently fighting out for the Ireland spot, while Given had the jersey as his own for over 10 years.

“I can’t believe how strong the position is,” said the Donegal man earlier in the season. “I was lucky when I played, there was only a few competing behind me. They’ve got the strongest department in the whole squad for the Irish team.”

