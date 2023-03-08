Keith Long discusses the strengths of Evan Ferguson

He would know…

Keith Long has gone some way in explaining just how good Evan Ferguson could be.

Long was the man who gave Ferguson his first chance at senior football – when he was just 14 years of age – so it’s understandable that he knows more than most about his capabilities.

The former Bohs manager refused to go overboard when discussing the Ireland striker, but he did go into detail about his attributes, and just how far he can go in the game.

Keith Long on Evan Ferguson

He said: “He’s been compared to the likes of Harry Kane and he’s been the outstanding striker of his generation in the Premier League. If Evan was to get anywhere close to Harry Kane, he’d be having a fantastic career.

“But it’s difficult to pigeon-hole players to try and compare them. Evan is very much his own player, his own man and his aptitude and mentality is first class.

“He’s got lots of different attributes. He’s big, he’s physical, he’s strong and has been like that since a very young age, hence the reason why he came into men’s football so quickly.

“He’s got lots of strings to his bow in terms of his game. His link-up play and back-to-goal play is very good. His finishing, he can score with the head, score off both feet and his movement in the box and the final third is really sharp, precise and clever.

“He’s young, he’s still going to develop, still going to adapt and is coming on the radar of lots and lots of big clubs. Brighton will want to hold onto him as long as possible.

“He needs to stay in that environment would be my view for this moment and continue to develop, learn and improve as a player and I think he’s in the right place at this moment in time to do that.”

Keith Long gave Evan Ferguson his first taste of first-team football at the age of 14 and discusses what the next stage of the striker's evolution will look like #RTESoccer #RTESoccerPodcast #loi 📺 Full chat: https://t.co/hYcaAfRstd

🎧 Listen back: https://t.co/beQxfRZx0q pic.twitter.com/MkzsP3Itdl — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 8, 2023

Read next: Mikey Johnston “proud” after Fifa clearance for Ireland switch confirmed

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson, keith long