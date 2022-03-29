Keith Andrews responds to “bullshitter” comment from Roy Keane

He’s not getting into a slagging match…

Keith Andrews has responded to “bullshitter” comments that Roy Keane made when the Dubliner was appointed to the senior setup.

Back in 2020, Keane described Andrews as one of the biggest “bullshitters” he had met throughout the past 10 years of his life.

Andrews is now one of Stephen Kenny’s assistants with Ireland, and he had absolutely no interest in getting into a verbal battle with one of Ireland’s previous assistant managers.

He was asked about Keane’s old comments ahead of Ireland’s friendly with Lithuania on Tuesday night, and he gave a very diplomatic answer.

Keith Andrews on Roy Keane comments

When asked why Keane may have made those comments, he said: “You might have to ask him why…”

He continued: “In terms of how it affected me, it didn’t affect me in the slightest.

“I touched on it before about how passionate I am about this role. My conscience would be very, very clean in terms of what I put into it because, apart from family life, it is actually the only thing I care about, in terms of making this team better, in terms of making Irish football better, in terms of giving us a team we are proud to watch.

“I have obviously been a fan, I’ve been a player, it is my only team. It is the only team I care about.

“So, no, it didn’t affect me. When you go into a new job, players pretty quickly suss you out, if you are not up to the level. So in terms of the preparation going into it was obviously of a high level.”

Keith Andrews vs Roy Keane

Andrews worked with Kenny with the Ireland under 21s, and was extremely involved with the side in training sessions and on matchdays.

And while he is seemingly doing a fine job with Ireland, perhaps he is wise not to get into a battle with a man with a vocabulary and platform like Keane’s…

