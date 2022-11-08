Katie McCabe reveals she will not be watching Qatar World Cup

“I’ll be busy playing in the Champions League.”

Katie McCabe has revealed that she will not be watching Qatar World Cup, insisting that hosting the tournament there is “not a good look”.

The captain of the Ireland women’s team has said that she will be busy playing, and considering Ireland aren’t in it, she has little or no interest.

McCabe also referenced the human rights issues that are ongoing in Qatar, after a World Cup ambassador made anti-gay comments just two weeks out from tournament.

McCabe is an open member of the LGBTQ community, and said on Tuesday that she will not be watching the tournament.

Katie McCabe on Qatar World Cup

Speaking to Off The Ball, she said: “What’s going on there right now is not great. Obviously it’s not a good look for football. But the decision has been made, the World Cup will continue. Hopefully there won’t be any bad news stories around it. Hopefully it will just be football played and that will be it.

“But for me, I won’t be watching it. Ireland aren’t in it, and I’ll be busy playing Champions League and WSL games.”

🗣 "What is going on over there, it isn't a great look for football." 🗣 "For me, I won't be watching it. Ireland aren't in it and I'll be busy playing Champions League and WSL." Katie McCabe explains why she won't be watching the World Cup | ⚽ Football with @SkyIreland pic.twitter.com/z9BR4Vqko5 — Off The Ball (@offtheball) November 8, 2022

2022 Qatar World Cup

McCabe is not the first female footballer to take this public stance, with England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy also confirming she will not be watching the men’s 2022 World Cup because it is in Qatar.

Wubben-Moy said: “It’s tough. As an England team we all have strong values. A lot of those values aren’t reflected in the way that we see it in Qatar.”

Much has been made about the human rights issues in Qatar, especially in the past week or so, with pressure being put on the likes of Gary Neville and David Beckham in particular.

Neville was recently grilled on the comedy show Have I Got News For You for taking money from Qatar, despite his political allegiances. More on that here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: 2022 world cup, katie mccabe