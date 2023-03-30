Katie McCabe shares Instagram post following injury ahead of World Cup

Worrying times for both Ireland and Arsenal.

Katie McCabe has shared an Instagram post, following the nasty looking injury she picked up ahead of the World Cup.

McCabe was playing in a Champions League quarter-final for Arsenal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, and she was typically crucial in helping her side get the win.

Arsenal won the game 2-0 (they lost the first leg in Germany 1-0), meaning they advance to the semi-final of the coveted competition.

McCabe picked up an assist on the night, before she had to be helped off with an injury.

Irish fans immediately began to panic, with the World Cup just around the corner. It seemed even more concerning when McCabe emerged back on to the pitch in a protective boot, and on crutches.

Katie McCabe injury

While McCabe is a crucial part of the Arsenal team that have now advanced to the semi-final of the Champions League, Irish fans will be even more concerned about whether or not she is fit in time for the World Cup.

Ireland would be a completely different team without their captain, and they will seriously struggle without her presence in the team.

While there is no information about how serious or not the injury is yet, McCabe did post on Instagram celebrating the win, so many are implying she isn’t too worried about her health.

The World Cup kicks off in just under four months, so while McCabe may not be back in time for the Champions League semi-final, Vera Pauw and co. will have their fingers crossed that she is back sooner rather than later.

Arsenal will likely release a statement at some point this week.

