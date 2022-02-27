Katie McCabe scores gorgeous volley in FA Cup win over Liverpool

One of her finest strikes…

Katie McCabe scored an absolutely gorgeous volley in Arsenal’s FA Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The game, which was shown to an Irish audience on RTE, saw Arsenal run out comfortable winners in the fifth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

Arsenal won 4-0, and will advance through to the quarter finals of the competition, with McCabe now in with a real chance of some silverware this season.

Add that to the fact that Arsenal are currently top of the league and McCabe will be thinking that she’s going to have a dream of a season.

The Ireland captain scored the second goal of the game, and what a goal it was. The ball came out to her on the volley from a corner, and she absolutely rattled it into the Liverpool goal.

Katie McCabe goal vs Liverpool

She’s scored some fine goals throughout her incredible career, but this is surely up there with the best of them.

Katie McCabe

McCabe is one of the most important players for both Arsenal and Ireland, with Gunners legend Ian Wright recently naming her as his favourite player on the women’s team.

He said: “She’s one of those players where you don’t get less than eight out of 10 from her. Gets on with her game, flies into tackles, great footballer, great crosses, at the moment scoring great goals. I’m loving Katie McCabe at the moment.”

Ireland fans should be completely unsurprised by McCabe’s FA Cup performance on Sunday, especially after the week she had just had for her country.

Away on international duty just over 10 days ago, Ireland side defeated Poland 2-1 in a Pinatar Cup clash in Spain, with McCabe at the heart of the win.

Read next: Heung-Min Son sends message to Antonio Conte over Matt Doherty

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, katie mccabe, Liverpool