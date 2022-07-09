Two Chelsea midfielders to miss pre-season over vaccination status

Disappointing for Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have confirmed that both N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss their pre-season tour over their stance on the Covid-19 vaccine.

The rest of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad are flying to America for pre-season, but the two midfielders would have been denied entry due to their vaccine situation.

Entry rules for America say that all visitors over 18, barring American citizens and other limited exceptions, must be double vaccinated against the virus.

As reported by Reuters, it is unclear whether the two players were unvaccinated or had received only one dose.

In a statement, Chelsea explained the status of all of the players who would not be travelling to America, writing: ” N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their Covid vaccination status. Armando Broja will look to join up with the squad next week.”

Chelsea pre-season news

While Tuchel will likely be disappointed that Kante and Loftus-Cheek will be missing the pre-season trip, it is likely the latter that he will be more frustrated about.

He is well aware of what Kante is capable of, while Lofus-Cheek’s injury woes have resulted in him being quite an inconsistent performer for Chelsea. Tuchel would have likely appreciated another chance of to get a good look at him.

In more positive news for Chelsea fans, Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who both missed large chunks of last season through injury, will both make the trip, while goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also on the plane.

From a transfer perspective, Chelsea look set to get some big deals done over the next few days.

They are reportedly nearing deals with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake, while there is even the slight chance they sign Cristiano Ronaldo, if you believe the latest transfer rumours.

