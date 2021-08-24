Kalvin Phillips praises Man United duo who “blew him away”

“They were just too good.”

Kalvin Phillips impresses on a weekly basis for Leeds United, and he did the same when he was chosen to represent England at Euro 2020.

But he himself has said that he was blown away by some of his international teammates during some training sessions at Euro 2020.

Phillips was asked to compile the best five-a-side team out of his Euro 2020 squad, and he revealed three players in particular who “blew him away” in training.

He said: “The first day we came here, we did this session. A three vs three. It was me, Luke Shaw and Ben White against Sancho, Rashford and Jordan Henderson. They absolutely blew us away.

“We were doing like five hours of different games and stuff, but they were just too good. I’m going to have to go with them.”

In the same interview, Harry Maguire described Rashford as “one of the best five-aside players” that the Man United captain has ever played with.

Man United fans may start to read into Phillips’ kind comments, especially as the club is currently in need of a holding midfielder.

Kalvin Phillips – Man United’s missing puzzle piece?

Former United striker Dimitar Berbatov was adamant during the Euros that he was the exact player that his old club should sign.

Speaking during the group stages, he said: “Kalvin Phillips stood out again.

“He’s been one of the players of the tournament and, sooner or later, I expect him to leave Leeds for a bigger club. Offers will come in for him after the tournament.

“He is playing with maturity, agility, knowing when to run with the ball and when to pass. I would like to see him sign for Manchester United.” More recently, Andrea Pirlo took a cheeky dig at the Leeds midfielder, saying that he is definitely a similar player to him, but that they are “a bit different”. Specifically, he said: “He doesn’t have the same characteristics I had.”

