Marcelo Bielsa denies any rift with Kalvin Phillips

“I did what I thought was best…”

Marcelo Bielsa has denied any falling out with Kalvin Phillips, which Jamie Redknapp suggested at the weekend.

Speaking after Leeds’ draw away with Brighton, Redknapp suggested that something was not right between the player and his manager.

Phillips was taken off at half-time during the game, after recently being moved out of midfield into defence.

Bielsa was asked about the situation, where he maintained that there is absolutely nothing wrong with the two’s relationship.

Marcelo Bielsa on Kalvin Phillips

Speaking about his decision to take Phillips off, he said: “That doesn’t mean I was correct, but I did what I thought was best. But in no way does that mean that there’s a difficulty with anyone.

“It’s never good for a player or for a team to think that the positions are immovable and that the hierarchies that are within a team can’t be altered ever.

Bielsa then went out of his way to praise what Phillips has done for Leeds in the past, referring to him as an “idol”.

“Kalvin Phillips is an idol for the Leeds United fans, he’s a popular property with a lot of affection and we all have the obligation to look after the feeling that unites a fan with a team.

“He opted to stay with Leeds when he could have left when we were in the Championship. He cleared up what his position was when asked about moving to the best teams in the Premier League, saying sincerely he wouldn’t accept any offers.

“So what I’m saying is due to his performances and his position, with respect to his club Leeds, the position Kalvin occupies is completely deserved.”

Marcelo Bielsa has downplayed rumours of a rift with Kalvin Phillips and says the Leeds United midfielder is available for Tuesday's game against Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/oEZ8RTTW2v — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 29, 2021

Phillips is in demand from a whole host of top clubs across the Premier League, especially after his showing at Euro 2020 during the summer.

In the past, Dimitar Berbatov insisted Manchester United should sign Phillips, as he would suit their midfield situation.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Kalvin Phillips, leeds, Marcelo Bielsa