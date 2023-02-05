Wolves respond brilliantly to Jurgen Klopp comments

Cheeky, but he was asking for it…

Wolves had no choice but to respond to Jurgen Klopp’s comments after their 3-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves had Liverpool at arm’s length for the entire game, and were very much deserving of their 3-0 win, but speaking after the game Klopp was clearly not too happy about what happened on the pitch.

Klopp said after the game that he wouldn’t be counting the third goal as it was the first time that Wolves got into the Liverpool half in the second-half.

He said: “The third goal I don’t count because it was the first time they passed the halfway line in the second half. The other two goals, going into a game with all the things we said during the week and before the game, then this is the start, is horrible.”

Wolves respond to Jurgen Klopp comments

Wolves responded by posting on their Twitter account that the game finished 2-0, instead of 3-0, alongside a shrugging emoji.

Klopp seems to be growing increasingly frustrated with every passing week, as he also refused to answer a particular journalist’s question after the game.

"It's really difficult to talk to you." ❌ Jurgen Klopp refuses to answer a reporter's question after Liverpool's defeat to Wolves yesterday. 🤐pic.twitter.com/eGeXzYH97I — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 5, 2023

This result leaves Liverpool in 10th place, 11 points off fourth place, and looking extremely unlikely of finishing inside the Champions League places.

Klopp will need to get things sorted quickly at Liverpool, as he has a difficult game against Sean Dyche’s Everton next Monday night.

Dyche picked up three points against league-leaders Arsenal in his first game in charge of the Toffee’s, and has already made them look like a completely different outfit.

While things aren’t going well in the league, Liverpool will have the chance to turn their season around in Europe, with games against Real Madrid on the horizon.

