Jurgen Klopp brilliantly answers ridiculous Vinicius Jr question

An excellent response from the Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp brilliantly answered a ridiculous question about Vinicius Jr in his press conference on Monday.

Liverpool are taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Anfield set to play host to the Spanish giants in a massive European game.

The replay of last season’s Champions League final comes at an interesting point for both teams, with Real Madrid eight points off Barcelona in La Liga, while Liverpool’s domestic season has been even worse.

Vinicius Jr has been one of Real Madrid’s standout players so far this season, and he has done so while being harassed both on and off the pitch.

There are a number of examples of racial abuse being aimed at the Brazilian wingers, while there are also plenty of incidents where Vini Jr is being treated differently on the pitch by both referees and opposition players.

Klopp was asked whether the 22-year-old’s actions on the pitch were antagonistic, and Klopp responded brilliantly.

Jurgen Klopp on Vinicius Jr

He said: “What’s the question? That he’s doing something on the pitch which could cause what kind of things are happening to him? Racism?

“There is nothing in the world that could justify that, whatever he’s doing on the pitch. It would be nothing. Imagine I would say: ‘Yes, this part of his game could cause it’. That’s completely insane. No, nothing. He is a world-class player.”

🗣️ “There is nothing in the world that could justify that.” Jürgen Klopp on claims that Vinícius Júnior’s behaviour on the pitch is the cause to why he has received so much abuse. pic.twitter.com/G2PP3suhno — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 20, 2023

Just a few months ago in the Champions League final, it was Vinicius Jr who scored the only goal of the game in Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Liverpool will have their work cut out for them dealing with the pacey winger on Tuesday night, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending likely to be called into question throughout the game.

