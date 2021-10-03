Jurgen Klopp compares those who won’t get the Covid jab to drunk drivers

“I don’t understand how this is a limitation of freedom.”

Jurgen Klopp has compared those who won’t get the Covid vaccination to drunk drivers.

The Liverpool manager bemoaned the fact that some Premier League footballers are still not vaccinated, and said that he doesn’t understand it.

Speaking ahead of his side’s crucial game against Manchester City on Sunday, Klopp made the comparison, that is being discussed widely on social media.

He said: “I didn’t take the vaccination only to protect me. I took the vaccination to protect all the people around me. I don’t understand how this is a limitation of freedom. If it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well.

“But we accept that. We are not allowed to ask people if they are vaccinated, but I am allowed to ask a taxi driver if he is drunk. He could say ‘I don’t have to tell you’, and I would say ‘Okay then, I won’t drive with you.”

Klopp continued: “If I show up in the office and I’m drunk, then they can send me home or even sack me. But we’re not allowed to ask people? I might be really naive, but I don’t understand it.”

Klopp’s vaccine take will not distract his Liverpool side, who take on Man City at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Covid-19 in the Premier League

Despite a number of footballers getting Covid-19, and suffering from the effects, only seven Premier League clubs have had more than 50% of their players get the vaccine.

Klopp on the other hand has said that “99%” of his players are fully vaccinated.

It also emerged during the week that Premier League players will be allowed to travel to red-list nations to represent their countries in this month’s World Cup qualifiers – but only if they are fully vaccinated.

