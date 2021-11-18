Jurgen Klopp responds to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa appointment

“From now on I will watch Aston Villa games a bit closer…”

Jurgen Klopp has responded extremely positively to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa appointment.

The former Liverpool captain made the switch from Rangers to Villa last week, while many have (somewhat naively) predicted that this is all part of Gerrard’s plan to replace Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Understandably, Gerrard’s first press conference as Villa manager was slightly dominated by questions about Liverpool, something he was quick to put to bed.

He sternly replied: “In terms of Liverpool, again, I don’t think this press conference should be about any other club but Aston Villa. We have to show respect to our supporters.

“I think everyone knows around the world how much Liverpool means to me, but the focus and my commitment is very much on Aston Villa. I’m all in.”

Jurgen Klopp on Steven Gerrard appointment

On the other hand, Klopp seemed more than willing to discuss Gerrard’s appointment, saying he was “really happy for him”.

He said: “I know he loved the job at Rangers, but it’s how it is. When you have the opportunity to work in the Premier League, then probably each coach in the world would consider it.

“With a club the size of Aston Villa, I can imagine he is really buzzing about it. It’s a great opportunity for him, it’s great for the club.

“In a few weeks, we will face each other. I texted him obviously and we had a few messages back and forth. It’s good, I’m really looking forward to it.

“From now on I will watch Aston Villa games a bit closer, but apart from that when we meet them obviously then it’s different. But it’s good. That’s for him the same, it must be the same. For these 95 minutes, all sentiments have to be put aside, that’s how it is.

“But, anyhow, it’s great news.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Steven Gerrard