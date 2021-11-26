Jurgen Klopp takes subtle dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ralf Rangnick comments

Full of praise.

Jurgen Klopp has responded to the news that Ralf Rangnick is due to take over as Manchester United’s interim manager until the end of the season.

The latest report suggests he will then move upstairs to a “consultancy role” for two years, with confirmation expected in the next day or so.

Due to both of their time in Germany, Klopp knows a lot about Rangnick and spoke extremely highly of him when asked about the impact he will have in England.

He also seemed to point towards the fact that United will now be organised on the pitch, something that definitely wasn’t the case under Solskjaer this season.

Jurgen Klopp on Ralf Rangnick

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s game against Southampton on Saturday, he said: “We usually don’t talk about things that aren’t confirmed yet, but if you tell me that it will happen I might believe you.

“Unfortunately, a good coach is coming to England. To Man United. That’s how it is. A really experienced manager, built two clubs from nowhere to proper threats in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig.

“His first concern was always being a coach and being a manager, and that’s what his best skill is.

“United will be organised on the pitch, I think we’ll have to realise that. And that’s obviously not good news for other teams”, Klopp said as he laughed.

While he said that he is highly regarded by all coaches, he did stress that it will take him some time to implement his unique style.

“But all coaches in the world need time to train with our teams, and Ralf will quickly realise he has no time to train because we play all the time…

“Apart from that, a really good man and an outstanding coach.”

Even if United do get the Rangnick deal over the line in the next few hours, work permit issues will stop him from being in the dugout against Chelsea this Sunday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jurgen klopp, ralf rangnick