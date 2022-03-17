Jurgen Klopp continues to heap praise on Arsenal star

A potential transfer target for Liverpool in the future?

Jurgen Klopp has continued to heap praise on young Arsenal start Gabriel Martinelli, even after his side beat the London team 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool win the crucial match, keeping their title race hopes very much alive.

However, it was not an easy game for Klopp’s side, with Martinelli in particular causing havoc every single time he got on the ball.

He was being marked by Trent Alexander-Arnold, and definitely got the better of him on a number of occasions.

Jurgen Klopp on Gabriel Martinelli

However, speaking after the game, Klopp strongly defended his player, while also stressing how impressed he was by Martinelli.

He said: “Both teams had spells of possession where the other team was patient. We had to step out… The diagonal balls to Martinelli, Trent defended incredibly.

“Martinelli is such a talented boy. It’s really tricky, if anybody says again that Trent can’t defend, they should come to me I’ll knock them down. I can’t hear that anymore. I don’t know what the boy has to do!”

🗣 "Martinelli is such a talented boy. It's really tricky, if anybody says Trent can't defend, they should come to me I'll knock them down." Jurgen Klopp praises the defensive performance of Trent Alexander-Arnold against Gabriel Martinelli pic.twitter.com/eb59WME2ZK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 16, 2022

Jurgen Klopp on Gabriel Martinelli

This isn’t the first or the second time that the Liverpool boss has stated how much he likes Martinelli, to the point that people are starting to speculate whether he will be a transfer target for Klopp in the future.

Speaking after Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, he said: “Martinelli by the way…everybody should remember that name. Outstanding player.”

He also described him as a “talent of the century” in the past, and given his history of turning promising attackers into some of the best players in the world, it could be an exciting prospect for the 20-year-old.

However, Arsenal won’t let him go easily, and it’s undeniable that he would cost a pretty penny to pry away from the Gunners.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Gabriel Martinelli, jurgen klopp, Liverpool