Jurgen Klopp speaks passionately about potential Man United protest

Jurgen Klopp has spoken passionately about potential the potential Manchester United fan protest that could impact his Liverpool side’s game on Monday.

Liverpool travel to Manchester for the game that has added significance to the poor start that both teams have had in the league.

There is also the potential issue of a Man United fan protest, with the club’s supporters growing more and more tired of the Glazers’ ownership.

Last season, United had a game between themselves and Liverpool postponed, as fans of the club took to the pitch to protest the state of the club while the game was supposed to be taking place.

The Liverpool manager has said that if the game is delayed or postponed as a result of a fan protest, then his team should be awarded the points.

Jurgen Klopp on Man United protest

He said: “We hope it will not happen. If it happens, I think we should get the points.

“We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

“I don’t think and I really hope this won’t happen – I have no idea what could happen and I don’t think about it.

“People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home but in a situation like this always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared it.”

United do seem to be ready to make more signings before the end of the window, with the club set to spend a small fortune on players they are looking to bring in.

However, those taking part in the protest remain unhappy with how the club is being run in general since the Glazers took charge.

