Jurgen Klopp explains why his side can’t compete with Man City

The Liverpool boss is admitting defeat.

Jurgen Klopp has explained why he feels his Liverpool side are unable to compete with Manchester City on a long-term basis.

Klopp said that Man City can do “what they want financially”, and that the majority of clubs can’t do anything to keep up with the clubs who have that amount of money.

He used the example of City already being the best team in the world, and then signing Erling Haaland “no matter what it costs”.

While Haaland’s transfer fee was not that high, it is believed that the phenomenal striker is on astronomical wages, that few other clubs would be able to spend.

Jurgen Klopp on Man City

He said: “Oh, you won’t like the answer. Nobody can compete with City in that.

“You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market, no matter what it costs, you just do it.

“What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible.

“There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want.

“We have to look at it (and say) ‘We need that and we need that and we have to look here and make it younger, and here a prospect and here a talent’.

“That is what you have to do. And you compete with them. You have to compete with them.

“It is not a problem at all for me, it’s like it is.”

🗣"Nobody can compete with Man City. You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market, no matter what he cost." Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool can not act like Manchester City do pic.twitter.com/iugVeWsesB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 14, 2022

Jurgen Klopp on Man City vs Liverpool

Klopp’s comments are interesting when you consider the success his team has had, and the fact that they were just two results away from pulling off an incredible quadruple last season.

Liverpool play host to Pep Guardiola’s side at 4.30pm on Sunday at Anfield.

