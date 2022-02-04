Jurgen Klopp gives update on what Luis Diaz will bring to Liverpool

“That’s a really good thing…”

Jurgen Klopp has offered an update on what he believes new signing Luis Diaz will bring to Liverpool.

Diaz signed for Liverpool during the January transfer window, with Klopp describing him as an “exceptional” player.

The 25-year-old arrives from FC Porto, the club for whom he scored 41 goals in 125 appearances with, across two-and-a-half seasons.

So understandably, Klopp is excited for him to get going, though he insisted he won’t be thrown into the deep end.

Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz

He said: “Luis, so let me say it like this, if he would now come, step on the pitch and would be immediately at his absolute best and playing better than all others, that would be really strange.

“Because we worked together for a while, that needs time, of course, that he adapts to it. But that doesn’t mean I don’t speak about [him for] four or five months or whatever. I didn’t even see him yet, so he was not here at the training ground – maybe we should wait a little bit!

“We are really happy and excited about the signing. It’s just a really good sign that we work on all fronts to improve this team.

“How it always is in football obviously, we have to be successful now and in the future, so he can help with both. That’s a really good thing.”

Luis Diaz to Liverpool

This attitude from Klopp will not come as a surprise to any Liverpool fans out there, who have seen this happen with a number of players in the past, including Andy Robertson and Fabinho.

Klopp recently said that he expects Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, who have both made it to the AFCON final, to be back next week.

Adding Diaz to this already-incredible attack should spell some really exciting times for Liverpool.

