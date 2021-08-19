Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool fans not to sing homophobic chant

“I never got that and I never liked it”.

Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp have condemned a chant that was sung by some of their fans aimed at Billy Gilmour in Saturday’s game against Norwich City.

Some Liverpool fans could be heard using homophobic language aimed at Scotland midfielder Gilmour, 20, who is on loan at Norwich from Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp condemns homophobic chat sang by some Liverpool fans.

Shortly after the game, the controversial chants were called out on Twitter by Kop Outs, Liverpool’s LGBT+ Fans Group, with the Merseyside club adding: “The chant is offensive and inappropriate – a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.

“We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future.”

Since then, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sat down with Paul from Kop Outs to discuss homophobia in greater detail.

Jurgen Klopp condemns homophobic chat sang by some Liverpool fans.

Paul told his story, and said that at a club like Liverpool, hearing homophobic language in the stands after listening to the lyrics of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ makes him feel like a bucket of cold water has been thrown over him.

Klopp responded by saying: “I never understand why you would sing a song against something in a football stadium. I never got that and I never liked it.

“In our case, we’ve got probably the best songbook in the world.

“I think it’s easy to decide not to sing the song anymore. Obviously I heard it. It’s from no perspective the nicest song in the world, so it’s not necessary.

“It obviously makes people in our own fan group uncomfortable, for me that means it’s done. Let’s go for another one. It should be an easy decision.”

Klopp said that he can imagine that people at home listening to the conversation may feel that the chant is harmless, but that “this is the problem”, and that a lot of people won’t “understand” what effect it is having on fans.

He then directly asked Liverpool fans not to sing the song in question, saying: “I don’t want to hear it anymore for so many reasons.

Jürgen Klopp met with @LFC_LGBT this week to discuss the incident of homophobic chanting at Norwich City. The pair discuss the impact of such chants on LGBT+ supporters, why they should not occur again, and the importance of inclusivity. #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/J5Axce1PqR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool