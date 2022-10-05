Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool performance in new formation

Change has come.

Jurgen Klopp has praised Liverpool’s performance in Tuesday night’s win over Rangers, following the shift to a new formation.

Liverpool won the game 2-0, though the scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story, as it was one of the most dominant victories you will see this season.

Rangers barely laid a glove on Liverpool at Anfield, and it was a much-needed win for Klopp’s side after a disappointing start to life in the Premier League and the recent 4-1 defeat away to Napoli.

Klopp switched Liverpool’s formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 for the game against Rangers, something which Liverpool fans had been clamouring for quite some time.

This shift meant they could have four attacking players on the pitch, with Darwin Nunez playing in front of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Speaking after the game, Klopp implied he was very pleased with how his team adapted to the new formation.

Jurgen Klopp on new Liverpool formation

He said: “It was a really good defensive performance in a new structure, offensively created an awful lot. The Rangers goalie had some really nice saves and we missed some other but I liked it a lot.

“The two goals we scored were really nice. OK, one is a penalty but the move from Lucho (Luis Diaz) for the pen was really good. We played good in these areas.

“The free-kick from Trent was outstanding and set-piece goals are actually my favourite goals because you don’t have to wait for VAR. You just can celebrate them.”

Next up for Liverpool is a tough game against league-leaders Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The game has quite a lot riding on it, with Liverpool able to drop into the bottom half with a defeat, while a loss for Arsenal could see Mikel Arteta’s side lose momentum in a potential title challenge.

Read next: Man United’s expiring contracts 2023 – Players who should stay and go

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool