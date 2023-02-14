Jurgen Klopp filled with confidence following Everton win

A much-needed win for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is seemingly filled with confidence following Liverpool’s win over Everton on Monday night.

Liverpool defeated Everton 2-0 at Anfield, ensuring the Toffees remain in the relegation zone, while Klopp’s side begin their attempt to rise up the table.

Mo Salah scored the first goal following a Jordan Pickford error, with Cody Gakpo finishing the game off with his first Liverpool goal.

Klopp and Liverpool needed this win over their fierce rivals, after an awful start to 2023.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool vs Everton

When asked how he felt after the game, Klopp said: “Relieved – that’s it, that’s the main feeling since the final whistle.

“I’m happy with the performance. It was necessary that we played the game we wanted to play and not the game Everton wanted to play.

“I thought we did that really well. On top of that we were super-dominant, switched the sides, kept the ball and kept them running.

“We needed this game, we needed this performance. Our people absolutely deserved it. I loved the atmosphere – even before we scored. It is an insane atmosphere people create here.”

This win saw Liverpool move ahead of Chelsea in the league into ninth place in the table, ahead of a difficult trip to Newcastle this Saturday evening.

If Liverpool manage to win that, they could be only six points off the top four, which is a miracle based on how poor they have been since the World Cup.

On top of the race for top four, Liverpool have an extremely difficult Champions League tie against Real Madrid on the horizon.

With some crucial players returning from injury at the right time, Klopp might finally have reason to be positive this season.

