Jurgen Klopp blown away by incredible Jordan Pickford performance

The England international pulled off some incredible saves.

Jurgen Klopp was blown away by Jordan Pickford’s performance in the Merseyside Derby on Saturday afternoon, with the sides playing out a 0-0 draw.

In an action-packed game, both sides could have broken the deadlock on a number of occasions, with the woodwork being hit no less than five times throughout the game.

While Liverpool peppered Everton’s goal throughout the game, Pickford was unstoppable on the day, keeping the Liverpool attackers out on a number of occasions.

Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino both went close, but it was Mo Salah at the very end of the game who thought he had wrapped up all three points for his side.

He smashed the ball goalwards, but Pickford got down excellently, getting a fingertip to the ball and pushing it on to the post.

"There will be one man outside of Liverpool rubbing his hands together, that's Gareth Southgate." Jordan Pickford's performance for Everton bodes well for England 🦁 These saves! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QHRJR1fZjV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 3, 2022

Jurgen Klopp on Jordan Pickford

Klopp said: “Great derby. Super intense and a lot of really spectacular moments. They scored an offside goal and Ali’ had a sensational save.

“But we hit the post three times and a few unbelievable saves from Pickford. Wow. WOW. What can you do?”

"Wow. WOW. What can you do?" Even Jürgen Klopp is in disbelief following Jordan Pickford's performance against Liverpool 😂 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/DZLYiHBvDy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 3, 2022

Jordan Pickford

As Rio Ferdinand said after the game, Gareth Southgate will be delighted with the performance of his No. 1 goalkeeper, especially with the World Cup rapidly approaching.

Pickford has never let England down, and even when his form at times has been questionable for Everton, he always been excellent when playing for his country.

Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson will provide competition for the No. 1 spot in the England team, while Nick Pope is also a decent option for Southgate to call upon if needs be.

But with performances like Saturday’s, Pickford will have nothing to worry about, no matter how well his competition perform.

Read next: Jadon Sancho takes slight dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, jordan pickford, jurgen klopp, Liverpool