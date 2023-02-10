Jurgen Klopp passionately defends Jordan Henderson

Defending his captain.

Jurgen Klopp has passionately defended Jordan Henderson, following Liverpool’s terrible run of form.

Liverpool have scored one goal in the Premier League in 2023, and they find themselves in 10th place just months after they were chasing a quadruple.

Klopp was recently asked about the fact that Henderson has played 91 games since the start of last season for both club and country.

The Liverpool manager made it clear that he does not see Henderson as the problem, and that it is a team issue, not an individual one.

Jurgen Klopp on Jordan Henderson

He responded: “Training sessions look very good, super intense. He’s had 91 games but his 92nd could be a really good one.

“I don’t understand why we talk about one player, I mean it. Everyone knows how much I respect him but it’s not about one player.

“I don’t like to say it but it’s true, you are not able to deal with these things when I talk about one player you make it the subject.

“Henderson is not our problem, he never was and never will be.”

He concluded: “This is a team story, and if you want a manager story, but nothing else, if you want individual players or anything else that doesn’t work.”

Henderson was a crucial part of Liverpool’s attempt to win the quadruple last season, which culminated in them winning both domestic cups, finishing second in the league by a point, and losing the Champions League final by a goal.

Klopp may have been quick to nip the theory in the bud, but player fatigue could well be what is causing issues this season.

While Liverpool’s form has been awful since the turn of the year, they have been handed a major injury boost with the latest team news Klopp has revealed. More on that here.

