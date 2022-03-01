Jurgen Klopp opens up on Harvey Elliott flare incident

A level-headed response from the manager.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on a flare incident involving Harvey Elliott after Liverpool defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

After Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties, the 18-year-old could be seen celebrating with a red flare which somehow made its way on to the pitch via the crowd.

Images of Elliott holding the flare were widely shared on social media, and the FA has since confirmed that they have reached out to the player.

It remains to be seen what sort of penalty, if any, the FA would impose on the teenager, but his manager has said that he will be dealing with the matter internally as well.

Klopp admitted that he wasn’t exactly pleased with Elliott holding the flare, but attempted to look at the incident with some perspective.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to Harvey yet, but will I speak to him? Yes, maybe. Harvey is very young. He is a very young man on the pitch, and outside of the pitch he is still a bit more of a boy. No problem – he made a mistake.

“Because of the responsibility, and the fact we are role models. I understand 100%…

“I can promise he will not do it again. Do I think it was the worst thing that ever happened in football? No. I understand 100% why it’s not okay. But I got carried away in that moment too and I am nearly four times as old as he is! He will not do it again.”

Liverpool seem to have a gem on their hands in Elliott, who was having somewhat of a breakthrough season before he was badly injured in September.

He has already made a fine return to the pitch though, scoring against Cardiff and putting his penalty away in Sunday’s shootout in front of a packed Wembley crowd.

He could likely feature in Wednesday night’s FA Cup game against Norwich.

