Jurgen Klopp questions Gareth Southgate’s managerial decisions

Jurgen Klopp has questioned Gareth Southgate’s managerial decisions, specifically playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

The Liverpool right back played in midfield against Andorra last week, and admitted that he found it difficult to get on the ball throughout the game.

England won the game against Andorra 4-0, but Alexander-Arnold did not have the same impact on the game that he tends to do at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold

When asked about the decision to play him in midfield, the Liverpool boss said: “Why would you make the best right back in the world a midfielder? I just don’t understand that. Some people think because he’d be 10 yards further up the field he would be more influential. We always use him as good as we can.”

Alexander-Arnold played in midfield as a youth team player, with Gary Lineker among the people to have said that he may end up moving further up the pitch at some point in his position.

Klopp will now almost definitely move Alexander-Arnold back into his favoured position this weekend against Leeds, alongside Virgil van Dijk, who suffered an injury scare on international duty.

Jurgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk

Klopp said that when he saw van Dijk go down after a tough tackle, he had a conversation with his assistant that led to a worrying moment.

He said: “I saw it, and of course I was concerned. I was in contact with my assistant, who watched it on Dutch TV.

“I asked him if he’s okay and he just text back “Not sure” it was not a good moment…

“But pretty quickly after the game, Virgil sent me a thumbs up, and so it was all fine.”

