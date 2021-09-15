Jurgen Klopp pens gorgeous tribute to Simon Kjaer for Euro 2020 heroics

“Compassion, care and love for their friend.”

Jurgen Klopp has penned a gorgeous tribute to Simon Kjaer for the Denmark captain’s Euro 2020 heroics.

When Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack on the pitch against Finland, Kjaer immediately ran to the player and gave him medical assistance.

He also comforted Eriksen’s wife while she was understandably distraught, having to watch medical experts perform CPR on her husband.

Jurgen Klopp on Simon Kjaer

Klopp described Kjaer as a “hero”, and said that what he saw the Danish side do on the pitch was one of the most iconic moments in sporting history.

He said: “This evening it is possible that Simon Kjaer will line up against us and this is a person who I think has the respect of the entire football and sporting world.

“You recognise true leadership in a crisis. I think the world acknowledges this now more than ever with everything that goes on around us.

“Like millions of others, I was rocked by the scenes that unfolded at the European Championships in the summer when Christian Eriksen fell ill during Denmark’s opening group game.”

He continued: “There were many heroes that night, not least of all the remarkable medical professionals for the Danish national team, in the stadium and subsequently at the hospital. But Simon shone that traumatic day for his own conduct.

“The image of the Danish players shielding their teammate as he was cared for will, in my opinion, forever be one of the most iconic in sporting history. It showed the best of humanity. Compassion, care and love for their friend.

“Honestly, I have no idea how he managed to not only keep his own composure in that situation, but to have the clarity of mind to make the decisions he did in that moment. His conduct humbles us all.”

Jordan Henderson on Kjaer

Henderson also touched on how impressed he was by Kjaer’s bravery in Euro 2020, before the England midfielder went on to score the winner in the game between Liverpool and Milan.

I can’t even begin to imagine what that experience was like for the Denmark players and I’m hugely relieved that Christian continues to make a recovery, but as a captain I couldn’t help but be impressed by the way Simon conducted himself and led his team. — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 15, 2021

Henderson’s gorgeous game-winning half-volley can be seen here:

WHAT. A. HIT! 🚀 Jordan Henderson launches a half volley into the corner of the net! No one is stopping a strike like that! 💥 Liverpool have their lead back 💪 pic.twitter.com/YsxcxHe72o — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2021

