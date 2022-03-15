Liverpool fans draw interesting transfer conclusion from latest Jurgen Klopp comments

Quite an optimistic conclusion to draw…

A number of Liverpool fans have drawn an interesting transfer conclusion from Jurgen Klopp’s latest comments.

Klopp was asked about Manchester City dropping points to Crystal Palace on Monday night, a result that leaves the title in Liverpool’s hands.

He admitted that he was watching the game intently, but that for one reason or another, he turned it off after 65 minutes.

He said: “I watched the City game for exactly 65 minutes for analysis reasons, believe it or not. I don’t have very often time to watch games in real time, so when they are really happening, I like to watch it back and stuff like this.

“I thought Palace did well, but City did really well as well and just didn’t finish their situations off. I didn’t watch the last 30 minutes. I saw the result and was surprised…

Some Liverpool fans who may be particularly optimistic noticed that one thing happened in the 65th minute of the game, and that was Michael Olise being taken off the pitch.

Olise has been excellent at Palace so far this season since joining from Reading last summer, and is one of many talented youngsters at the London club.

Jurgen Klopp: "I watched the City game for exactly 65 minutes for analysis reasons, believe it or not." *Checks what happened at 65 minutes* 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xAnTWiyK7b — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) March 15, 2022

Palace will have no intentions of letting Olise go, but given the ongoing negotiations between Mo Salah and Liverpool, perhaps Klopp is keeping his options open.

And while Liverpool fans can dream that Klopp is eyeing up another exciting attacker, it is far more likely that he was keeping an eye on his title rivals instead.

His side find themselves in what will surely be an incredible title race against Pep Guardiola’s side, and he will be inevitably checking in on City when he can.

But that begs the question why he only watched the game for 65 minutes, and not until the end…

