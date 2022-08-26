Jurgen Klopp changes tune over transfer window

There is still time…

Jurgen Klopp seems to have changed his tune over Liverpool’s potential transfer business this summer, after a poor start to the season.

Liverpool, who are yet to win a game so far this season, got their business done early this summer, and publicly stated that they would not be trying to buy any more players.

However, the poor start to the season combined with a number of injuries has resulted in Klopp and the Liverpool transfer team seemingly changing their mind about who they can bring in.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s game against Bournemouth, Klopp said that the club is working on transfers, and that the situation has changed.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s transfer business

He said: “I don’t know. You can imagine, we are working constantly on these kind of things

“But then situations change, but one thing stays important; it needs to be the right player.

“We are working, but we will see if something will happen or not. I don’t know.”

“It has to be the right player. Having injuries doesn’t change that, the right player has to be available, and that remains. We have to be 100 percent convinced.”

Klopp has said from the start that Liverpool will only ever buy the right player, but with his side in 16th place, he may be starting to worry about the lack of bodies he has in certain positions.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool were linked with Frenkie de Jong on Friday morning, though it would be surprising to see the club spend so much money on the Barcelona player, as they already bought Darwin Nunez for £65 million this summer.

We have speculated that Conor Gallagher would be the perfect signing for Liverpool, especially considering the injury record of players like Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

