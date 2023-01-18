Jurgen Klopp pleased with Liverpool and Caoimhin Kelleher following selection backtrack

The Liverpool boss had a change of heart and it has paid off.

Liverpool defeated Wolves 1-0 in the FA Cup on Tuesday night, with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher being given a rare start by Jurgen Klopp.

While Kelleher did not have a lot to do in the Liverpool goal on the night, he did keep a clean sheet, and his distribution and organisation looked spot on, as it often does when the young Corkman is given a run in goal.

Harvey Elliot scored the only goal of the game, with Liverpool now set to face Brighton in the next round of the FA Cup.

Kelleher starting in goal came as a surprise to many Liverpool fans, as Klopp made it quite clear recently that the FA Cup was Alisson Becker’s competition, but he opted to play the young Ireland international instead of the Brazilian goalkeeper.

The decision paid off, with Kelleher getting some much-needed minutes and Klopp’s side still managing to keep a clean sheet.

Jurgen Klopp starts Caoimhin Kelleher in Liverpool win

Speaking about his team’s performance, Klopp said: “It feels like ages ago that we had that feeling that we win and play well. Yes, we had to fight hard in the end, of course, that’s the nature of the competition and in general of the game.

“It’s the reaction we wanted to see from ourselves and the boys delivered.”

This vote of confidence from Klopp towards Kelleher is an interesting one, as it seemed as though the Corkman had played his final game of the season when Liverpool were knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Perhaps the decision to start Kelleher in goal was Klopp trying to convince him not to leave the club in this transfer window or the next.

However, if he wants to be playing regular football, he will be well aware that it will not happen any time soon at Liverpool.

