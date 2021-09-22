Jurgen Klopp says it was important Caoimhin Kelleher impressed Stephen Kenny

Kelleher saved a penalty last night in front of the Ireland manager.

Jurgen Klopp says it was important that Caoimhin Kelleher impressed Stephen Kenny on Tuesday night against Norwich.

The Liverpool manager could be referring to the fact that Kelleher has strong competition for Ireland’s #1 jersey, after Gavin Bazunu’s heroics earlier this month.

Liverpool went on to win the game 3-0, but Kelleher’s penalty save came when the game was just 1-0, and had it gone in it could have seriously shifted the momentum in Norwich’s favour.

Jurgen Klopp on Caoimhin Kelleher

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said: “Caoimhin is a top goalie. It was important for him that his international coach can see he is really good.

We started really well and I liked that – really aggressive, really lively, but then you could see we didn’t train because we had to make a lot of decisions really late. The last line and the goalie saved us in these moments with speed, good challenges and stuff like that, so there was not really something in it for Norwich.

“It was all good, we scored the second and third goals and controlled the game, which was absolutely brilliant. The kids did exceptionally well, I have to say.”

Kelleher on penalty save

Kelleher himself said after the game that he doesn’t even really remember saving the penalty, and that it was done on “instinct”.

He said: “I was happy to make the save. It came off my foot. Joe [Gomez] made a great block after that. I can’t even remember [the penalty], maybe it was instinct.”

Gomez’s block that Kelleher is referring to was on a shot from Ireland and Norwich striker Adam Idah, who looked lively and threatening on the night.

The young Corkman has now firmly established himself as Liverpool’s #2, and in the event of an Alisson injury, Klopp will surely trust him.

